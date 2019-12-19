Military veteran with children in backseat opens fire during road rage incident in New Mexico: VIDEO

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KABC) -- Dashcam video captured a violent road rage incident that put two young children and a driver at risk as gunshots rang out in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Officials say James Hoffert, a father and military veteran, is seen on video pulling out a firearm during a heated confrontation involving another man in a truck.

Hoffert appears to become enraged when he says the other driver was "threatening my kids" and jumps out of his vehicle.

The footage appears to show Hoffert firing several shots at the truck after the other man allegedly backed into the front of Hoffert's vehicle.

Officials say Hoffert also flashed sirens on his vehicle.

Hoffert pleaded guilty to shooting from a car, child abuse and using unauthorized emergency equipment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shootingu.s. & worldroad rage
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House votes to impeach President Donald Trump
Off-duty LAPD officer arrested after Santa Clarita road-rage incident
Chino newlywed mourned after deadly fight with wedding crashers
Boyle Heights shelter offers hope for homeless women
Corona Costco shooting: Family of man who was killed files civil-rights lawsuit
Herman 'Ike' Boone, who inspired 'Remember the Titans,' dies at 84
Stabbing at Oregon shopping center kills 1, wounds others
Show More
Cars tagged, damaged along Mulholland Highway in Calabasas
'Meth is king in California' due to Mexican drug cartel activity, DEA says
Immigrant rights group to hold Christmas posada procession
LA County approves initiative to recruit, train women for IT jobs
Thief allegedly dumps 30 bags of frozen shrimp down his pants at Riverside Vons
More TOP STORIES News