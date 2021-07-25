Coronavirus

Fauci says CDC weighing revised mask guidance amid COVID surges

EMBED <>More Videos

Fauci on CNN's 'Face the Nation'

WASHINGTON -- Dr. Anthony Fauci says the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are weighing revising their COVID-19 guidelines to recommend that even fully vaccinated individuals wear masks in public.

Fauci, the nation's top government infectious disease official, told CNN's "State of the Union" TV show that he's taken part in conversations about altering the guidelines, something he described as being "under active consideration."


EMBED More News Videos

President Joe Biden says his COVID team is determining whether new mask recommendations are necessary.


He noted that some local areas where infection rates are surging are already urging individuals to wear masks in public regardless of their vaccination status.


Fauci said those local rules are not incompatible with the CDC's recommendation that the vaccinated don't need to wear masks in public.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdcface maskcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldanthony fauci
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Americans' optimism about US direction drops since May: POLL
Vaccines are 'personal decision,' Hillsong Church founder says
Memorial bike ride honors 1st LAPD officer to die from COVID-19
Should vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?
TOP STORIES
2 killed in wrong-way crash on 91 Freeway in Long Beach
WeHo suspect out on bond 1 day after alleged kidnapping
Imprisoned 'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala, 77, dies in California
US loses to France 83-76, 25-game Olympic win streak ends
Comedian Jackie Mason dies at 93
Hero officers, bystanders save mom, baby pinned under car: video
SoCal man, 34, who mocked vaccines dies of COVID-19
Show More
Americans' optimism about US direction drops since May: POLL
'Stuntman' documentary highlights a legend in the business
Pasadena City College named top community college for veterans
Pearl Harbor remains identified as Navy sailor from CA
Overdose deaths from meth up in LA County during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News