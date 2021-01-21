anthony fauci

Fauci resumes COVID-19 briefings in White House under Biden administration

WASHINGTON -- Dr. Anthony Fauci is back in the White House briefing room.

Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, was tasked by President Joe Biden to give an update on the coronavirus pandemic after largely being sidelined in recent months by former president Donald Trump.

Fauci said the new administration would "be completely open and honest" in dealing with the pandemic and, in an implicit rebuke to the Trump administration, said everything now would be "based on science and evidence."

He also said in the Biden administration, the rule would be "if you don't know the answer, don't guess."

Fauci, who repeatedly attacked by Trump for breaking with his rosy view of the pandemic, provided an update on the new, more contagious strains of the virus, which has now claimed the lives of more than 400,000 Americans.

EMBED More News Videos

During a White House press briefing on Jan. 21, Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses variants of COVID-19, saying, "We're paying very close attention to it."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessthe white housecoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinejoe bidenpoliticsanthony fauci
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Biden signs COVID-19 orders: 'Help is on the way'
ANTHONY FAUCI
Fauci lays out Biden's support for WHO after Trump criticism
Fauci: Vaccinations are increasing in a 'glimmer of hope'
Dr. Fauci, HHS Sec. Azar receive COVID-19 vaccine
Dr. Fauci tells kids he vaccinated Santa Claus on 'Sesame Street'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden signs COVID-19 orders: 'Help is on the way'
Two $600K Powerball tickets sold in SoCal
Queen Mary operator files for bankruptcy
Wait times at Dodger Stadium vaccination site reach 5 hours
Signs warning of COVID-19 placed in high-risk areas of LA
Cesar Chavez bust displayed in President Biden's Oval Office
Devoted dog spent days outside hospital waiting for owner
Show More
Biden pushes to reopen schools within 100 days
Schwarzenegger urges others to get COVID vaccine: 'Come with me if you want to live'
Husband, wife die of COVID-19 minutes apart after 70th anniversary
OC to open 2nd vaccination super site, smaller POD vaccine locations
$731M Powerball jackpot won in Maryland
More TOP STORIES News