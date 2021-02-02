politics

Moderate Republican Kevin Faulconer, former San Diego mayor, says he's running for California governor

Faulconer wrote on his website on Monday that he wanted to 'restore California's promise of freedom, equality, and opportunity'.
Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has announced he is running for California governor.

Faulconer, a moderate Republican who served two terms in San Diego, wrote on his website on Monday that he wanted to 'restore California's promise of freedom, equality, and opportunity'.

His announcement comes amid a tumultuous phase in California politics as Gov. Gavin Newsom faces the threat of a recall election.

"What happened to the promise of California? On Gavin Newsom's watch our schools are failing, homelessness is skyrocketing, small businesses are closing, and jobs are disappearing. His broken promises have become our problems," Faulconer's website says.

The coronavirus pandemic has cost the state millions of jobs and upended daily life for nearly 40 million residents.

There has been growing public unrest over subsequent health orders that closed schools and businesses, and investigations continue into a massive unemployment benefits fraud scandal.

