FBI agent's gun accidentally discharges while dancing in nightclub

EMBED </>More Videos

A nightclub patron was wounded when an off-duty FBI agent's gun discharged on the dance floor. (KABC)

DENVER --
An off-duty FBI agent dancing at a Denver nightclub accidentally discharged a firearm, wounding another patron in the leg, police said.

The victim, an adult male, was taken to a local hospital in good condition, according to police spokesman Sonny Jackson.

Jackson said the agent, whose identity wasn't released, was dancing at the downtown club around 12:45 a.m. Saturday when the firearm fell from the agent's waistband holster onto the floor. It discharged when the agent picked it up.

Police investigators interviewed the agent before releasing him to an FBI supervisor. The police investigation is continuing and any charges would be determined by the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Denver FBI spokeswoman Amy Sanders declined to comment, citing an ongoing investigation.

Telephone messages to the nightclub, Mile High Spirits Distillery and Tasting Bar, weren't immediately returned Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingFBIdancenightclubgun safetygunsaccidental shootingColorado
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News