FBI director orders nationwide searches for potential mass shooting threats

The head of the FBI has ordered the agency's field offices across the country to conduct a new threat assessment in their areas in the wake of mass shootings in California, Ohio and Texas.Sources say Director Chris Wray has stood up a command group at bureau headquarters in Washington to oversee the effort while field offices are actively working to identify threats similar to the recent mass attacks.The FBI had already established the Domestic Terrorism-Hate Crimes Fusion Cell earlier this year, focusing on white supremacists and hate crimes.Less than two weeks ago, Wray spoke to a Senate panel and warned about the threat of "lone wolf" gunmen - particularly, those driven by white supremacist ideology. Wray added that he still believes "homegrown violent extremism" presents the greatest threat to the U.S. homeland, referring to those in the country who are radicalized to violence by international jihadist movements.In May, Wray told a congressional committee that the FBI was pursuing 1,000 investigations into suspected "lone wolf" militants and another 1,000 probes into "domestic terrorists."The FBI released the following statement regarding the El Paso and Dayton shootings: