FBI agents shot serving warrant in child exploitation case in Florida, source says

By Freida Frisaro and Terry Spencer, Associated Press
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Several FBI agents were shot Tuesday morning while serving a warrant in a child exploitation case in South Florida, authorities said.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that multiple FBI agents were shot while serving the warrant, and that the extent of their injuries was not immediately known. The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed the neighborhood in suburban Fort Lauderdale in the aftermath of the shooting, as a suspect reportedly remained barricaded inside the home.

Another large contingent of officers gathered outside a Fort Lauderdale hospital where victims were taken, according to television video.

The Sunrise Police Department tweeted about the heavy police presence and the closure of surrounding roads.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. No additional details were immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridashootingfbiinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAUSD expected to remain closed for near future
LA County officials caution against 'superspreader' Super Bowl parties
Grocery stores closing in Long Beach over 'hero pay'
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals she is sexual assault survivor
Why it could take 4+ years for Kaiser to vaccinate CA patients
Punxsutawney Phil says there will be 6 more weeks of winter
'Watch Me' rapper Silento charged with murder, police say
Show More
GameStop stock: OC man turns stimulus checks into $40K
1 killed, 1 wounded in Highland Park shooting
Actor Hal Holbrook dies at 95
Boyle Heights students pay tribute to essential workers
Why are people leaving CA? In-depth look at population shifts
More TOP STORIES News