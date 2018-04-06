Pasadena Cheesecake Factory explosion: FBI hopes Facebook ad will help ID wanted suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

The FBI is renewing its call for information about the wanted man suspected of tossing an explosive device into a Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Pasadena in February 2017.

By
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
The FBI is renewing its call for information about the wanted man suspected of tossing an explosive device into a Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Pasadena in February 2017.

More than one year after the incident, investigators are stepping up their search, utilizing surveillance images and hoping someone on social media will recognize the suspect.

"Luckily it did not function properly and nobody was hurt," said Laura Eimiller, an FBI spokeswoman. "But we would like to identify this individual. We believe he may be interested in doing it again."

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking into a grocery store near the restaurant in Old Town Pasadena where the explosion occurred. In the footage, he later discards a dark piece of clothing into a trash can.

The video has been on the FBI's website, Twitter and Facebook pages for the past 14 months. With no breaks in the case thus far, the bureau is now purchasing a Facebook ad.

"We're hoping that that targeted geographic audience -- people who otherwise wouldn't look at an FBI website -- might recognize who this individual is," Eimiller said.

The ad will be targeted at Facebook users in the Los Angeles and San Diego areas for 30 days, in hopes that it will appear on the phone or computer screen of someone who knows the suspect.

"The best asset for the FBI -- and any law-enforcement looking for a fugitive -- is the public," Eimiller said. "So the more eyes we can get on something, the better."

Newly released surveillance footage shows the suspect from a different angle. Agents say the man's manner of walking might help identify him -- his feet appear to be severely pigeon-toed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bombingexplosionexplosives foundFBIcheesecakerestaurantPasadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Video of suspect in Pasadena Cheesecake Factory explosion released
Man sets off explosive at Cheesecake Factory in Pasadena; no injuries
Top Stories
Nick Young arrested for obstruction during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News