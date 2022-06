FBI search Simi Valley home of man accused of threatening Justice Brett Kavanaugh

The @FBI is searching the Roske’s home in Simi Valley. 26 yo Nicholas was arrested early today outside of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Maryland home after telling 911 he wanted to “give his life a purpose” by killing a Supreme Court justice, per prosecutors. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/O3EkOPT7HK — Christiane Cordero (@abc7christiane) June 9, 2022

EMBED >More News Videos A former Wisconsin judge was killed Friday in what authorities are calling a targeted attack, a source familiar with the investigation told CNN.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- The Simi Valley home linked to a man accused of threatening to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was a primary focus during an FBI investigation on Wednesday.Nicholas John Roske, 26, was identified in a criminal complaint charging him with the attempted murder of Kavanaugh. He was arrested near the justice's home in Maryland.Roske was reportedly dressed in black when he arrived at the home by taxi just after 1 a.m.Several FBI agents have since been spotted at Roske's Simi Valley home. The FBI told Eyewitness News "court-authorized law enforcement activity in connection to the arrest" of Roske was underway at the residence.Neighbors told ABC7 the agents were in the area speaking with residents, asking for information about Roske.Roske had a Glock 17 pistol, ammunition, a knife, zip ties, pepper spray, duct tape and other items that he told police he would use to break into Kavanaugh's house and kill him, according to a criminal complaint and affidavit filed in federal court in Maryland.Roske said he purchased the gun to kill Kavanaugh and that he also would kill himself, the affidavit said.Roske told police he was upset by a leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is about to overrule Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion case.He also said he was upset over the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, and believed Kavanaugh would vote to loosen gun control laws, the affidavit said."I'm glad this happened way over there and nobody was hurt and everything came out OK and got him in custody," a neighbor told Eyewitness News on Wednesday. "I just pray for the outcome and [Roske's family] because they're going through a lot right now."The court currently is weighing a challenge to New York's requirements for getting a permit to carry a gun in public, a case that could make it easier to be armed on the streets of New York and other large cities.When he got out of the taxi, Roske was spotted by two U.S. Marshals who are part of round-the-clock security provided to the justices following the leak of the draft opinion last month.But Roske was only apprehended after he called 911 in Montgomery County, Maryland, and said he was having suicidal thoughts and planned to kill Kavanaugh, having found the justice's address online.Roske was still on the phone when Montgomery County police arrived on the scene, according to the affidavit."This kind of behavior is obviously behavior we will not tolerate," Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters Wednesday. "Threats of violence and actual violence against the justices of course strike at the heart of our democracy and we will do everything we can to prevent them and to hold people who do them accountable."President Joe Biden praised authorities for quickly apprehending the man, deputy White House press secretary Andrew Bates said in an email.There have been protests at the homes of Kavanaugh and other justices, as well as demonstrations at the court, where a security fence rings the building and nearby streets have been closed.A Homeland Security Department report said the draft opinion, leaked in early May, has unleashed a wave of threats against officials and others and increased the likelihood of extremist violence.