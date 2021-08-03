FCC Applications for KABC-TV

LOS ANGELES -- There are no pending FCC applications currently subject to the FCC's online notice posting requirement.
Report a correction or typo
TOP STORIES
Corona shooting: Suspect's friends believed he had gun in theater
COVID-19 hospitalizations in LA County nearly quadruple in one month
Spirit Airlines, American Airlines cancel more than 800 flights
Carmelo Anthony agrees to 1-year deal with Lakers
Officer dead after burst of violence outside Pentagon
Homeless told to leave Azusa encampments
Disneyland to reveal new 'Magic Key' program in place of annual passes
Show More
Sierra Nevada red fox to be listed as endangered
NY Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women: Probe
Man duct-taped to seat for allegedly touching flight attendants
Kaiser Permanente mandating COVID-19 vaccine for employees, physicians
NYC to require vaccination proof for indoor dining, gyms
More TOP STORIES News