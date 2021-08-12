COVID-19 vaccine

COVID booster shots for immunocompromised: FDA authorization expected soon

FDA expected to okay booster shots

This is a fast moving development. Some adults could have the option of getting a third dose of COVID vaccine as soon as this weekend.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to make the recommendation as soon as today that people with compromised immune systems get a booster shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Data shows that even after full vaccination some immunocompromised people still aren't able to mount a strong enough defense against the coronavirus.

The FDA must give authorization for the vaccines to be used in new ways outside the existing authorization.

All three COVID-19 vaccines being used in the US are given under emergency use authorization by the FDA, but full approval is pending for Pfizer's vaccine. After the FDA grants approval or authorization, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention then advises on whether to actually use a vaccine as authorized by the FDA.

Meantime the focus remains on getting millions of Americans to take their first shots.

In southern states like Mississippi, Louisiana and Florida, cases are spreading faster than they ever have before, filling hospitals with mostly unvaccinated patients.

"With Delta surging in many parts of the country, and with our hospitals filling up primarily with those who are unvaccinated, we know the protection from the vaccine is more important than ever," said US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

"This surge is actually much bigger than anything we've seen before," said pulmonologist Dr. Hiren Mehta.

Mississippi officials just took the extraordinary step of requesting the federal government send the USNS Comfort hospital ship their way.

It would be the first time the ship has been deployed since it was docked on the west side of Manhattan during New York City's surge in cases last year.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc. contributed to this report.
