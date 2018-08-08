Multiple federal agencies were involved in raids Wednesday morning in connection to drug trafficking from Mexico to the U.S., Eyewitness News has learned.The FBI, DEA, IRS and U.S. Marshals were all involved in the early morning raids. The agencies set up a command post in downtown Los Angeles.A joint press conference was expected to take place later in the day. Officials said they will announce federal indictments charging "dozens of defendants for their roles in Sinaloa-linked drug trafficking organizations."No further details were immediately disclosed.