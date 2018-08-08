FBI, DEA, IRS, US Marshals involved in SoCal raids connected to drug trafficking from Mexico to US

EMBED </>More Videos

Multiple federal agencies were involved in raids in SoCal Wednesday connected to drug trafficking from Mexico to the U.S., Eyewitness News has learned.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Multiple federal agencies were involved in raids Wednesday morning in connection to drug trafficking from Mexico to the U.S., Eyewitness News has learned.

The FBI, DEA, IRS and U.S. Marshals were all involved in the early morning raids. The agencies set up a command post in downtown Los Angeles.

A joint press conference was expected to take place later in the day. Officials said they will announce federal indictments charging "dozens of defendants for their roles in Sinaloa-linked drug trafficking organizations."

No further details were immediately disclosed.
DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drugsIRSFBImexicoraidDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
USC president officially steps down amid ongoing scandals
Nearly 4,000-acre fire near Trabuco Canyon is 5 percent contained
VIDEO: Suspect arrested after wild chase in South LA
'I warned him': Grandma shoots partially-exposed man trying to get into her home
Photos from the wildfires across California
Cows corner fleeing suspect in Florida field
Fetus discovered by crew on plane at LaGuardia Airport
LA communities keep cool and celebrate National Night Out
Show More
MoviePass to limit customers to 3 movies per month
CSUN student athlete charged with rape, sexual assault, battery
Tips for protecting children from household dangers
Asian Americans celebrate diversity at premiere of 'Crazy Rich Asians'
Chargers DE Joey Bosa leaves practice with foot injury
More News