Federal partnership helps reduce crime in Compton

A crime-fighting partnership is paying off in Compton.A three-year joint effort by federal agencies and local law enforcement has resulted in thousands of violent people being taken off the streets.Guns have been seized, explosive devices including dynamite were confiscated, and tens of thousands of dollars in drugs like meth and more were taken off the streets of Compton.Federal agencies including the ATF, DEA and U.S Justice Department fanning out across some of the most crime plagued cities in the nation, aiming to root out chronic crime.Over the three year crime-fighting partnership funded by a federal grant, 4,092 suspects were arrested or indicted and 165 gang members were arrested, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell.