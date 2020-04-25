Coronavirus relief: Nonprofit partners with furniture retailer to host emergency mobile food drive in Ontario

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Families in the Inland Empire received some much-needed help with essential groceries when the nonprofit Feeding America Riverside-San Bernardino teamed up with the furniture retailer Mathis Brothers in Ontario to host a mobile food drive.The site is normally where people have come in the past to donate toys or food during events, like ABC7's annual Stuff-a-Bus campaign, but on Friday it was where people came to receive food.Car after car wound its way through the Mathis Brothers parking lot in Ontario starting around 8:30 a.m. Friday.Feeding America Inland Empire Food Bank hosted the drive-up emergency food distribution food - they estimated they'd serve about a thousand people.There was an army of volunteers to helping out to direct traffic, pack food boxes and place items into waiting trunks.Many people who came to the distribution told us that this will help fed their family as they navigate job losses and health issues."It's going to help me out a great deal cause really I can't get to the store. I have a, I have to stay at home because my health issues so this is really help," said Lisa Stetler, a Riverside resident."It is keeping us fed. I'm still waiting for my unemployment to kick in. So, it's it'll keep us afloat long enough for that to kick-in so that I can contribute again," said Maureen "Keebler" Hunt from Ontario.Feeding America will host these events every Friday and Saturday.