FEMA help available for residents impacted by Woolsey Fire

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing assistance to people affected by the Woolsey Fire.FEMA said it has several relief programs in place, following the federal disaster declaration for California issued by President Donald Trump.FEMA is providing help with rent and living expenses for impacted residents whose homes are unliveable.Grants are also available for home repairs and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance programs.Other relief programs include crisis counseling and unemployment payments.Those affected can contact DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling (800) 621-3362 to begin applying for assistance and register.