WOOLSEY FIRE

FEMA help available for residents impacted by Woolsey Fire

A table and chairs stand outside of one of at least 20 homes destroyed just on Windermere Drive in the Point Dume area of Malibu, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing assistance to people affected by the Woolsey Fire.

FEMA said it has several relief programs in place, following the federal disaster declaration for California issued by President Donald Trump.

FEMA is providing help with rent and living expenses for impacted residents whose homes are unliveable.
Grants are also available for home repairs and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance programs.

Other relief programs include crisis counseling and unemployment payments.

Those affected can contact DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling (800) 621-3362 to begin applying for assistance and register.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Woolsey FireLos Angeles CountyVentura County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WOOLSEY FIRE
PHOTOS: Southern California wildfires
Evacuation orders, road closures for Woolsey Fire
Air purifiers' sales skyrocket in SoCal amid Woolsey Fire
Evacuated Malibu residents seek answers at town hall meeting
More Woolsey Fire
Top Stories
Fast-moving brush fire erupts near homes in Rialto
Evacuated Malibu residents seek answers at town hall meeting
Thousand Oaks community gathers to honor mass shooting victims
Woolsey Fire 40 percent contained amid flare-up in Lake Sherwood
Camp Fire: Death toll in Butte County rises to 48
Air purifiers' sales skyrocket in SoCal amid Woolsey Fire
Heartbroken father loses veteran son in mass shooting
Many SoCal election races still too close to call
Show More
Disney donates $500K to support those impacted by CA wildfires
Evacuation orders, road closures for Woolsey Fire
Red flag warnings in SoCal to expire Wednesday afternoon
Community offers free resources to those affected by Woolsey Fire
Double stabbing in Santa Ana leaves 1 dead, minor wounded
More News