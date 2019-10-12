Saddleridge Fire: Newsom, Garcetti proclaim emergencies as FEMA offers funds to help battle blaze

LOS ANGELES -- As local and state officials declare the Saddleridge Fire an emergency, FEMA is providing federal funds to help with the costs of fighting the blaze, state officials announced.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing a Fire Management Assistance Grant to help provide resources to fight the fire.
The Saddleridge Fire has scorched more than 7,500 acres in the Porter Ranch and Sylmar area and forced thousands of evacuations.
The amount of the grant was not initially disclosed, but firefighting costs are still being tallied as the fire continues to burn.
The grant will assist local, state and tribal agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75% reimbursement of their eligible fire-suppression costs.
"We want to thank the federal government for their swift response to this dynamic incident," said Mark Ghilarducci, director of the Governor's Office of Emergency Services. "California is committed to ensuring all resources are available to suppress this fire and to support the local communities to respond and recover as quickly as possible."
Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued an emergency proclamation for the area because of the fire.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has also proclaimed a local emergency for the Saddleridge Fire. The declaration allows the county to enact emergency powers to help support firefighting efforts and order evacuations. It also lets the county seek reimbursement for costs from the state and federal governments.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said he has also signed a declaration of emergency for the city.
