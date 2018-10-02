Female suspect in Victorville shot, killed by deputies

A suspect has been killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Victorville on Tuesday, sheriff's officials say.

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) --
Deputies responded to an assault in the area of 7th Street and Desert Knoll Drive. San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said that during contact with the suspect, a deputy-involved shooting occurred.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

It's not immediately clear what the woman was suspected of doing and what prompted deputies to open fire.

An investigation is ongoing.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
