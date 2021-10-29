Fetty Wap arrested in NY on federal drug charges, possibly related to Rolling Loud music festival

NEW YORK CITY -- Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested in New York Thursday at Citi Field on federal drug charges.
He will be in federal court later Friday morning to answer to the charges.
A law enforcement source said that FBI agents arrested the rapper, whose real name is William Junior Maxwell II, on the drug charges.
Six members of a drug distribution ring were charged with dealing heroin and fentanyl during the Rolling Loud music festival.
The 30-year-old rapper was allegedly part of the group.
The indictment against him is still sealed but is expected to be unsealed later Friday morning, our sister station WABC reported.
Two years ago, Fetty Wap was arrested after allegedly assaulting three employees at a hotel.
He faced three counts of battery.
Local news reports said he hit a parking attendant after getting into an argument. Police originally said Wap hit an employee but later said he "committed a battery" on three.
He was also arrested in November 2017 and charged with DUI after police say he was caught drag racing another car on a New York City highway.
The rapper is from Paterson, New Jersey, where he is a local hero and has several prior high-profile arrests.
