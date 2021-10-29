fetty wap

Fetty Wap arrested in NY on federal drug charges, possibly related to Rolling Loud music festival

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Fetty Wap arrested on federal drug charges at Citi Field

NEW YORK CITY -- Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested in New York Thursday at Citi Field on federal drug charges.

He will be in federal court later Friday morning to answer to the charges.

A law enforcement source said that FBI agents arrested the rapper, whose real name is William Junior Maxwell II, on the drug charges.

RELATED: Fetty Wap throws thousands in cash over balcony at New Jersey mall

Six members of a drug distribution ring were charged with dealing heroin and fentanyl during the Rolling Loud music festival.

The 30-year-old rapper was allegedly part of the group.

The indictment against him is still sealed but is expected to be unsealed later Friday morning, our sister station WABC reported.

Two years ago, Fetty Wap was arrested after allegedly assaulting three employees at a hotel.

RELATED: Rapper Fetty Wap's brother shot and killed in New Jersey

He faced three counts of battery.

Local news reports said he hit a parking attendant after getting into an argument. Police originally said Wap hit an employee but later said he "committed a battery" on three.

He was also arrested in November 2017 and charged with DUI after police say he was caught drag racing another car on a New York City highway.

The rapper is from Paterson, New Jersey, where he is a local hero and has several prior high-profile arrests.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkcelebrity arrestcelebritydrug arrestrapperciti fieldfetty wapdrug
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FETTY WAP
Rapper Fetty Wap's brother shot and killed in New Jersey
TOP STORIES
Villanueva criticizes COVID vaccine mandate for LASD employees
Full proof of vaccination in LA County starts next week as cases grow
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassing Gigi Hadid, mom
Applications open Friday for LA's basic guaranteed income program
Pancreatic cancer patient gets big boost from friend Serena Williams
2 people detained at LAX after reports of person with firearm
Show More
FDA expected to authorize vaccine for kids today
Officer-involved shooting prompts closure of westbound 22 Fwy in OC
Flight attendant who was punched had accidentally bumped passenger
US in talks to compensate families separated at border
The candidate pool in LA mayor's race is getting more crowded
More TOP STORIES News