Fetus discovered at water treatment plant in Camarillo, authorities say

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- A fetus was discovered Saturday morning at a water treatment plant in Camarillo, prompting an investigation by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, authorities said.The discovery was made at the Hill Canyon Wastewater Treatment Plant at 9600 Santa Rosa Road. The gated facility, located in a remote area surrounded by hills and hiking trails, serves the city of Thousand Oaks.Authorities responded at about 8:45 a.m. after a plant worker discovered the fetus, said Deputy Chris Dyer.Authorities are asking for the public's help if anyone has information related to the case.