Fetus discovered at water treatment plant in Camarillo, authorities say

By
CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- A fetus was discovered Saturday morning at a water treatment plant in Camarillo, prompting an investigation by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, authorities said.

The discovery was made at the Hill Canyon Wastewater Treatment Plant at 9600 Santa Rosa Road. The gated facility, located in a remote area surrounded by hills and hiking trails, serves the city of Thousand Oaks.

Authorities responded at about 8:45 a.m. after a plant worker discovered the fetus, said Deputy Chris Dyer.

Authorities are asking for the public's help if anyone has information related to the case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ventura countycamarilloinvestigationventura county sheriff's department
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Show More
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
More TOP STORIES News