Fetus found near Koreatown alleyway prompts investigation

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a fetus was found near an alleyway in Koreatown Wednesday evening, according to police.Los Angeles police said officers responded to the area of 7th Street and New Hampshire Avenue after the department's Olympic Division was called at about 5 p.m.Police initially said they were investigating the death of a baby they believed was approximately 26-weeks-old. They later said the discovery was a fetus.Further details were not immediately available, and it is unclear if any crime has been committed.Police cordoned off the area to investigate.