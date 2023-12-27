Chronic fatigue syndrome vs. fibromyalgia: Symptoms to look for and how to tell the difference

Fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue syndrome are two mysterious and debilitating conditions - and they're often confused with each other.

Fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue syndrome are two mysterious and debilitating conditions - and they're often confused with each other.

Fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue syndrome are two mysterious and debilitating conditions - and they're often confused with each other.

Fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue syndrome are two mysterious and debilitating conditions - and they're often confused with each other.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue syndrome are two mysterious and debilitating conditions - and they're often confused with each other.

Tiredness, pain, trouble concentrating and sleeping difficulties - these are symptoms of both fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue syndrome. How can you tell the two conditions apart?

First, recognize that while signs may overlap, the signature symptom of fibromyalgia is pain.

"The pain is often described as an ache or a burning type of sensation," said Erik Hiester, a doctor of osteopathic medicine at Concierge Medicine.

People with fibromyalgia commonly experience discomfort in areas of the body called tender points.

"Tender points are typically located on both sides of the body, oftentimes at the head, the neck, shoulders, elbows, lower extremities and upper extremities," Hiester says.

When it comes to chronic fatigue syndrome, fatigue is a key symptom that sets it apart. Typically, people with this condition report fatigue that worsens with activity and doesn't improve after resting.

For both fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue, it's important to get a correct diagnosis so you can start on the proper treatments. There are three FDA-approved drugs for fibromyalgia and none for chronic fatigue syndrome, although some meds are used off-label to treat symptoms of chronic fatigue.

With both conditions, it's important to maintain a healthy lifestyle and stay active. Finding a doctor who specializes in treating these illnesses can also be beneficial.

There are no widely accepted lab tests or imaging studies used to diagnose fibromyalgia or chronic fatigue. So doctors rely on a clinical approach of ruling out other diseases and listening to patients describe their symptoms.