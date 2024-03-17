Brawl among teens creates disturbance at The Pike Outlets in Long Beach

Video showed hundreds of teens and young adults running around the outdoor mall, with a large fight occurring as they moved around.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Dozens of police officers responded to The Pike Outlets in Long Beach Saturday afternoon following a massive disturbance related to a brawl among teenagers.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News showed hundreds of teens and young adults running around the outdoor mall, with a large fight occurring as they moved around. You can see officers attempting to detain some of the teens.

Earlier in the afternoon, the Long Beach Police Department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying it was aware of a planned gathering.

"We have increased our presence in the area. Criminal activity will not be tolerated."

In addition, police are also investigating a report of a shooting just around the corner from the mall. It's unclear if anyone was injured in that incident, but ABC7 is working to get more information.

The mall has since been shut down for the day. Due to the size of the crowd, multiple patrol cruisers and dozens of officers were on the property to safely clear the area. Officers warned people if anyone did not leave the property, they would face trespassing charges.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.