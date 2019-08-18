Fight sparks double stabbing inside Compton Target store

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A fight escalated into a stabbing that left two people wounded inside a Target store in Compton Saturday afternoon, authorities say.

The fight broke out in the parking lot of the shopping center on Alameda Street around 1:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Shortly after, it moved inside the store, where the two suspects stabbed each other. Detectives say it is not yet known if the suspects know each other or what caused the stabbings.

They are both expected to survive but have not been arrested, investigators say.

No other injuries were reported.

The store was shut down after the incident. It is unclear when it may reopen.
