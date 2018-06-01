FILLMORE, Calif. (KABC) --A Fillmore man has been arrested on suspicion of murder as police said he intentionally caused a multiple-vehicle crash that resulted in a driver's death.
Fillmore police said Eduardo Robles, 30, was traveling westbound on State Route 126 in a gray Honda sedan Thursday afternoon when he intentionally accelerated his car into the back of another vehicle.
The rear-ended vehicle spun into the eastbound lanes and was struck by a tractor-trailer, police said. The driver of that rear-ended car was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the tractor-trailer and Robles' passenger were injured in the collision and taken to a local hospital for treatment, investigators said.
The crash shut down both directions of the 126 for hours.
Robles was booked on one count of murder and one count of attempted murder. He is being held at the pre-trial detention facility in Ventura in lieu of $700,000 bail.
The identity of the deceased victim was not immediately disclosed. Police described him as a 28-year-old man.