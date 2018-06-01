Fillmore fatal crash: Man arrested for allegedly causing wreck on purpose

EMBED </>More Videos

A Fillmore man was arrested on suspicion of murder as police said he intentionally caused a crash that resulted in a driver's death. (KABC)

By
FILLMORE, Calif. (KABC) --
A Fillmore man has been arrested on suspicion of murder as police said he intentionally caused a multiple-vehicle crash that resulted in a driver's death.

Fillmore police said Eduardo Robles, 30, was traveling westbound on State Route 126 in a gray Honda sedan Thursday afternoon when he intentionally accelerated his car into the back of another vehicle.

The rear-ended vehicle spun into the eastbound lanes and was struck by a tractor-trailer, police said. The driver of that rear-ended car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer and Robles' passenger were injured in the collision and taken to a local hospital for treatment, investigators said.

The crash shut down both directions of the 126 for hours.

Robles was booked on one count of murder and one count of attempted murder. He is being held at the pre-trial detention facility in Ventura in lieu of $700,000 bail.

The identity of the deceased victim was not immediately disclosed. Police described him as a 28-year-old man.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic fatalitiescar crashsemi crashFillmoreVentura County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
At least 1 killed in traffic crash involving semi in Fillmore
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News