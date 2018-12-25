MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --It could be a very merry Christmas indeed for anyone lucky enough to win the next Mega Millions drawing.
The jackpot has now climbed to $321 million for the next drawing on Christmas night. That's a cash option of $193.7 million, before taxes.
There have been five jackpot wins so far in 2018.
A single ticket was sold in South Carolina in October for the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, $1.5 billion.
But the winner of that prize has not yet claimed it.
Since the lottery game started in 2012, there have only been four Christmas drawings - the last was in 2015.
Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.