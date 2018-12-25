PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions jackpot: $321M up for grabs in Christmas night drawing

EMBED </>More Videos

It could be a very merry Christmas indeed for anyone lucky enough to win the next Mega Millions drawing.

By
MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
It could be a very merry Christmas indeed for anyone lucky enough to win the next Mega Millions drawing.

The jackpot has now climbed to $321 million for the next drawing on Christmas night. That's a cash option of $193.7 million, before taxes.

There have been five jackpot wins so far in 2018.

A single ticket was sold in South Carolina in October for the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, $1.5 billion.

But the winner of that prize has not yet claimed it.

Since the lottery game started in 2012, there have only been four Christmas drawings - the last was in 2015.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financemega millionslotterymoneyjackpotu.s. & worldchristmasLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
$320 million up for grabs in Christmas Mega Millions drawing
Bank surprises single mom, pays off $150K in student loans
Marriott: Data breach could affect up to 500 million
GM to discontinue six cars by the end of 2019
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Homeless LA families get Christmas Cheer at Midnight Mission brunch
Indonesia tsunami: Survivors remain jittery as deaths climb to 429
Trump tells boy that believing in Santa at 7 is 'marginal'
'Hello Maggie' a touching tale of boy's friendship with bird
Pomona mom praying for Christmas miracle kidney transplant
Kevin Spacey faces charge in sexual assault of teen, breaks silence
Greyhound rescuers to see influx as Florida bans racing
2 million Californians issued Real IDs now need to show extra documentation
Show More
$5 poker bet wins $1 million at NJ casino
Ground turkey recalled amid salmonella concerns
Brown orders new DNA tests in Kevin Cooper case
Suspect arrested in defacing of Trump's Hollywood star
IE church to still hold Christmas Eve services after fire breaks out
More News