$731 million Powerball jackpot won in Maryland

Wednesday's winning numbers are: 53, 60,40,68,69, Powerball= 22

A look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

DES MOINES, Iowa -- There has been a jackpot winner in the $731 million Powerball, the first to get the top prize in months.Thanks to math and bad luck, lottery players had another shot at a giant jackpot Wednesday night as a $731 million Powerball prize was on the line.According to lottery officials, the winning ticket was sold in Maryland and it is the fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The single ticket sold matched all six numbers Wednesday night.The jackpot climbed to an estimated $731.1 million at the time of the drawing with a cash option of $546.8 million.The announcement comes only a day after nobody won the even-larger Mega Millions prize, which now stands at $970 million.It was the first time both lottery jackpots topped $700 million. The biggest prize was a $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot won by three people in 2016.No one had won either of the jackpots since mid-September, allowing the prizes to grow steadily for months. Such a long stretch without a winner is rare but also reflects the incredibly small odds of winning - one in 292.2 million for Powerball and one in 302.5 million for Mega Millions.Maryland lottery spokeswoman Carole Gentry said Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing saw $260 million in sales, resulting in 36% of all possible number combinations being covered.The prizes listed are for winners who choose an annuity option, paid over 30 years. Most winners opt for cash prizes, which for Mega Millions would be $716.3 million and $546 million for Powerball.Those prizes also would be subject to federal taxes, and most states would take a cut as well.Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, South Carolina)3. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, Wisconsin)4. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)5. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)6. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)7. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)8. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)9. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)10. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)