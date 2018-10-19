No #MegaMillions jackpot winners in California, but 1 ticket sold in Morgan Hill matched 5 of 6 numbers. We’re still waiting on results from other states. If no one wins the jackpot tonight, Tuesday’s jackpot is an estimated $1.6 BILLION! — California Lottery (@calottery) October 20, 2018

The California Lottery said on Friday there were no Mega Millions jackpot winners in the state, but one ticket sold in Morgan Hill in Northern California matched five of six numbers.The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1 billion, the highest Mega Millions drawing ever. This comes with a cash options of $565 million.The winning numbers from Friday are:If no one wins Friday, the Mega Millions jackpot is estimated to climb to about $1.6 billion.This jackpot has grown so big because the last winning ticket was drawn on July 24. A California office pool of 11 co-workers shared $543 million, the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.Overall, odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350.