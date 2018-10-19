The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1 billion, the highest Mega Millions drawing ever. This comes with a cash options of $565 million.
The winning numbers from Friday are: 15-23-53-65-70 Mega Ball: 7
No #MegaMillions jackpot winners in California, but 1 ticket sold in Morgan Hill matched 5 of 6 numbers. We’re still waiting on results from other states. If no one wins the jackpot tonight, Tuesday’s jackpot is an estimated $1.6 BILLION!— California Lottery (@calottery) October 20, 2018
If no one wins Friday, the Mega Millions jackpot is estimated to climb to about $1.6 billion.
This jackpot has grown so big because the last winning ticket was drawn on July 24. A California office pool of 11 co-workers shared $543 million, the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.
Overall, odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350.