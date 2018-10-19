PERSONAL FINANCE

1 ticket in Northern CA matches 5 of 6 Mega Millions numbers, CA Lottery says

A Mega Millions ticket is shown in this undated file photo.

The California Lottery said on Friday there were no Mega Millions jackpot winners in the state, but one ticket sold in Morgan Hill in Northern California matched five of six numbers.

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1 billion, the highest Mega Millions drawing ever. This comes with a cash options of $565 million.

The winning numbers from Friday are: 15-23-53-65-70 Mega Ball: 7



If no one wins Friday, the Mega Millions jackpot is estimated to climb to about $1.6 billion.

This jackpot has grown so big because the last winning ticket was drawn on July 24. A California office pool of 11 co-workers shared $543 million, the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.

Overall, odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350.
