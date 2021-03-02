5 things we know about version of COVID-19 relief bill headed to Senate

House Democrats passed a version of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief plan on Saturday. Now eyes are on the Senate, who could pass their version of the bill by the end of the week. That still gives the House time to re-pass a new version in their own chamber.
But what's in that relief bill anyway and what does it mean for you or your family? For starters, not everyone who received a previous stimulus check would be eligible for this round. The payments would phase out faster and completely cut off individuals earning a certain amount. Here are five things to know.
Who will get a third stimulus check and how much will it be under the current version of the relief bill?
Money talks, so let's get right to those numbers.
- Unemployed: Receive $400/week
- Employed individuals earning less than $75,000: Receive one-time check of $1,400
- Married couples earning less than $150,000: Receive one time $2,800
- Employed individuals earning more than $100,000: $0
- Families earning more than $200,000: $0
- Families with children: Receive $1,400 per dependent. That means a family of four could receive up to $5,600
The payment will be calculated based on either 2019 or 2020 income. Unlike the previous two rounds, adult dependents would be eligible for the payments.
How soon will stimulus checks roll out?
Biden has said he hopes for "quick action" on the package, called the American Rescue Plan.
As mentioned above, the next move is with the Senate. If the Senate passes a version by the end of the week, that gives the House time to re-pass the new version in their own chamber. That also gives Biden time to sign it and gives states an opportunity to readjust their unemployment benefits with the increased benefit.
The White House and congressional Democrats have set a deadline of March 14 to enact the bill. That's also when a weekly federal enhancement in benefits is set to expire.
Expect the bulk of payments to be sent via direct deposit for those whose information is already on file with the IRS.
But some tax experts predict the money could arrive within weeks of Biden signing the legislation if you're going the direct deposit route.
In April 2020, payments were delivered via direct deposit within two weeks of an economic rescue package being signed into law.
Checks are set to be based on either 2019 or 2020 returns, so you may want to take the income made in those years into consideration, too.
To ensure you get your check as quickly as possible, consider:
Filing early to help with receiving any backlogged rebates or credits. Confirming your contact information with the IRS.
When will the Senate vote on the stimulus bill?
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, will bring the package to the floor as soon as Wednesday. That will begin 20 hours of debate.
At the end of those 20 hours, the Senate will begin their second vote-a-rama. Given the nature of those marathon votes, we cannot predict exactly when final passage will be, but if past is prologue, look to early Friday morning. The last vote-a-rama ended at 5 a.m. ET.
Oh, and what's a vote-a-rama? Follow this link for a little bit more on that.
Is there anything that could hold up getting stimulus checks faster?
Well, there's been quite a bit of debate over a minimum wage hike.
The House-approved minimum wage language would gradually raise the federal floor to $15 an hour by 2025, more than double the $7.25 in place since 2009.
But the Senate parliamentarian said the chamber's rules forbid inclusion of a straight-out minimum wage increase in the relief measure. In one decision, they abandoned a potential amendment threatening tax increases on big companies that don't boost workers' pay to certain levels.
Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said he wanted Democrats to ignore the parliamentarian's ruling blocking the minimum wage increase. He also wants them to vote to eliminate filibusters - procedural delays that would take an unachievable 60 votes for Democrats to prevail.
Neither idea seemed to have the support among Democrats or the White House needed to succeed. But Sanders, the Senate's lead sponsor of the hike to $15, said he'd force a vote on an amendment restoring the minimum wage increase anyway.
The Senate is divided 50-50 between the parties with Vice President Kamala Harris able to cast only tie-breaking votes. Democrats are employing a seldom-used procedure for the COVID-19 relief bill that will shield the measure from filibusters.
Democrats will also need unanimity to pass the legislation, so this point of contention will certainly be one to watch.
What else is in the COVID-19 relief bill?
- The House bill would extend two key pandemic unemployment programs through August 29. It would also increase the federal weekly boost to $400, from the current $300, and continue it for the same time period.
- The House plan would extend the 15% increase in food stamp benefits through September, instead of having it expire at the end of June.
- The legislation would send roughly $19.1 billion to state and local governments to help low-income households cover back rent, rent assistance and utility bills. About $10 billion would be authorized to help struggling homeowners pay their mortgages, utilities and property taxes, while another $5 billion would help states and localities will assisting those at risk of homelessness.
- Tax credits for families and certain low-income workers for 2021 would be expanded and refundable.
- The legislation also provides for tax credits to employers who choose to offer paid sick and family leave through Oct. 1, provide nearly $130 billion to K-12 schools to help students return to the classroom, help in making federal premium subsidies for Affordable Care Act policies more generous, create more money for small businesses and aid to states and of course, make provisions for COVID-19 vaccines and testing during this ongoing pandemic.
You can read more in-depth about what is included in the House Democrats' stimulus plan here.
The detailed are also laid out in this 591-page document.
While a lot of this depends on the outcome of the votes this week, the information provided is accurate at the time of this story.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.