Universal basic income for Californians? Assemblyman breaks it down

SAN FRANCISCO -- Universal basic income just got one step closer to becoming a reality for some Californians.AB-65 passed through the state assembly's revenue and taxation committee on Monday. But are you likely to get any money?Silicon Valley assembly member Evan Low, who co-authored the bill, spoke to ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze."This is actually the first time in the state of California that universal basic income passed out of a policy committee, and frankly the first time it's ever been heard," said Low.To qualify, the bill says you have to have lived in California for more than three years, be 18 years or older, not currently incarcerated and you must earn 200% or less of the median per capita of your county. In other words, you can make up to double the average income in your county and still qualify for UBI.Alaska has a version of it, and there are iterations of it here in California already, in San Francisco, Long Beach and Stockton.The bill is likely to head into the appropriations and fiscal committees in weeks to come.