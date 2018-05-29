Californians racked up more credit card debt among the most populated states in the U.S., according to a report released by the New York state comptroller's office.California racked up $106.8 billion in credit card debt by the end of 2017.Texas took the second spot with $67.3 billion, followed by Florida with $59.2 billion and New York with $58.1 billion.Rounding out the top 10 are Pennsylvania ($33.2 billion), Illinois ($32.2 billion), New Jersey ($29.6 billion), Ohio ($26.7 billion), Virginia ($26.5 billion) and Georgia ($26.3 billion).Democratic Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said the totals were based on statistics compiled in February by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.