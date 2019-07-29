Capital One said about 100 million people in the U.S. were affected by a data breach earlier in July.
In a press release, Capital One said they determined a person gained unauthorized access to personal information relating to credit card applications and Capital One credit card customers on July 19. The breach exposed information on consumers and small businesses from 2005 through early 2019.
The bank said it immediately fixed the vulnerability and contacted the FBI about the data breach. The FBI has taken one person believed to be responsible for the breach into custody.
Capital One said no credit card account numbers of login credentials were compromised. Officials said the suspect mostly accessed personal information from credit card applications including names, addresses, zip codes, phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth and self-reported income.
Bank officials also said the person responsible for the breach obtained some credit card customer data including credit scores, credit limits, balances, payment history, and contact information. About 140,000 Social Security numbers and 80,000 linked bank account numbers from secured credit card customers were also obtained, Capital One said.
Capital One said approximately 100 million people in the United States and approximately 6 million people in Canada were affected. The bank will notify affected customers individually and will offer free credit monitoring and identity protection to everyone affected.
Click here for more information.
Capital One data breach: 1 arrested, tens of millions of customers affected
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News