Community Journalists share tips on how to save money in SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The cost of living continues to climb in the Southland.ABC7's team of Community Journalists, who live in different areas of the Great Los Angeles Area, share their tips and tricks on how to save money in SoCal.Silver Lake Community Journalist, Sophie Flay, said she saves money by either making coffee at home or bringing a reusable coffee cup to a coffee shop."The average American spends around $20 a week just on coffee alone," Flay said. "Some coffee chains, like Dunkin' Donuts or Starbucks, will give you a certain percentage off of your order if you use (a reusable coffee cup)."Ashley Mackey, ABC7's Inglewood Community Journalist, said she saves by living with family."Inglewood home prices have surged 63% from 2014 to 2018," Mackey said.In Long Beach, Rachel Jordan said she saves on groceries by shopping at Grocery Outlet, where the company says prices are on average 60% lower than at traditional grocery stores."The company says the prices are so low because the items are excess inventory from packaging changes or manufacturing overruns," she said.In East Los Angeles, Eric Resendiz saves money by meal prepping."The best part about meal prepping is that it helps me stay on track with my diet," he said.Gabriela Milian, who covered the North San Fernando Valley, said she saves between $400 and $700 a month by living in a guesthouse."Oftentimes, the monthly rent includes utilities, WiFi, and sometimes parking," she said.