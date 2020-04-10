Coronavirus crisis: Extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits start Sunday for Californians

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Starting Sunday, people who are unemployed in California will get an extra $600 a week.
The boost in unemployment benefits is part of the federal stimulus package approved by Congress.
Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state processed 2.3 million new claims in the last month.
That was more than all the claims filed in 2019.
The higher benefits will last for four months.
