Coronavirus California

Coronavirus crisis: Extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits start Sunday for Californians

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Starting Sunday, people who are unemployed in California will get an extra $600 a week.

The boost in unemployment benefits is part of the federal stimulus package approved by Congress.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state processed 2.3 million new claims in the last month.

That was more than all the claims filed in 2019.

The higher benefits will last for four months.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.


Want to see unemployment numbers in a larger window? Click here
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecaliforniacoronavirus californiaeconomycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicunemploymentcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19 update: 425 new cases reported in LA County
COVID-19 update: 425 new cases reported in LA County
LA lights up blue to honor essential workers
SoCal nurse heads to NJ to help coronavirus patients
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Were Californians exposed to coronavirus last year?
LA lights up blue to honor essential workers
Stricter mask rules taking effect in many SoCal cities
COVID-19 antibody testing begins in LA County
SoCal storm: Heavy rain expected on Friday
SoCal nurse heads to NJ to help coronavirus patients
Manager arrested for alleged gun theft at LAPD academy store
Show More
SoCal map shows city-by-city coronavirus cases
Newsom defends decision to loan ventilators to other states
COVID-19 update: 425 new cases reported in LA County
16.8M Americans out of work; Easter celebrations move online
LA Food Bank distributes record 2 million meals to SoCal families
More TOP STORIES News