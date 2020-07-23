Personal Finance

EDD troubleshooting: Why is it so difficult to get help with CA unemployment benefits?

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More than 4 million Californians got unemployment benefits over the last four weeks.

With such high numbers, many people with questions about their benefits are having trouble getting through to the state Employment Development Department. Many report extraordinarily long wait times to reach someone by phone - only to talk to a new hire who can't answer the question.

Loree Levy, deputy director for public affairs at California's EDD, spoke to ABC7's Phillip Palmer to answer questions from viewers about unemployment benefits.

Among the questions:

Can you receive unemployment if you recently graduated from school and have not been able to find work?

If someone quits their job, can they receive unemployment?

What are you doing to make sure the people answering the phones are able to answer questions?

To hear her answers, watch the video above.
