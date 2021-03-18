coronavirus deaths

FEMA to reimburse families of COVID-19 victims for funeral expenses

FEMA is going to be reimbursing funeral expenses to families of coronavirus victims.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency posted a message on its website about the assistance effort, otherwise known as COVID-19 funeral assistance.

According to the post, FEMA has $2 billion for reimbursements and the funds will be given to individuals and households for COVID-19 related funeral expenses that occurred between Jan. 20 and Dec. 31, 2020.

The money for funeral assistance comes from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, commonly known as the CARES Act.

FEMA said it will set up a funeral assistance program and work with various groups to help with outreach communities and families. The agency adds it will release final guidance to potential applicants soon. It encourages those who have COVID-19 funeral expenses to gather and keep documentation.

To read more about the program visit FEMA's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financefemacoronavirus deathsmoneycoronavirusu.s. & worldfuneralcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
SoCal family mourning loss of 2 sisters while struggling with funeral costs
Hemet family struggling to find funeral home for loved one's cremation
Santa Monica memorial honors those lost to COVID-19
NJ mom dies of COVID days after giving birth to 3rd son
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vanessa Bryant names deputies who shared crash photos
Elderly Asian-American woman fights back against attacker
2 men ID'd after being killed in Ontario fireworks explosion
Disneyland Resort theme parks to reopen April 30, Disney announces
Long wait to attend indoor concerts in CA
CA Dreaming: Golden State's coastline among world's best
Crews destroy unexploded fireworks at IE blast site - Video
Show More
LA County COVID cases, hospitalizations continue downward trend
'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' promises high-flying action
OC suspect allegedly trying to steal catalytic converter crushed to death
Whale dies after washing up on Dockweiler State Beach
Valencia COVID long-hauler shares frightening experience
More TOP STORIES News