FREE GAS: SoCal Honda giving away gas to hybrid drivers

The free gas giveaway continues every day this week until Earth Day on April 22.
MORE: SoCal gas prices continue steady increase, topping $4
Tuesday's location was in Fox Hills at the Mobil station off Sepulveda Boulevard and 77th Street.
All hybrid drivers will enjoy free fill ups, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., no matter what type of Hybrid you drive!
Drive a hybrid? This re-fill is on us! Come out to Los Angeles and we can help you fill up for free to celebrate Earth Month. First come, first helped. pic.twitter.com/aSoWD17YBd— SoCal Honda Dealers (@HelpfulHonda) April 16, 2019
SoCal Honda is announcing the other locations on its social media accounts.