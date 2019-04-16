Personal Finance

FREE GAS: SoCal Honda giving away gas to hybrid drivers

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With gas prices soaring, SoCal Honda is celebrating Earth Month by offering free gas to hybrid drivers at designated Southern California gas stations.

The free gas giveaway continues every day this week until Earth Day on April 22.

Gas prices continue to rise in Southern California, passing $4 a gallon and hitting their highest level since 2015.


Tuesday's location was in Fox Hills at the Mobil station off Sepulveda Boulevard and 77th Street.

All hybrid drivers will enjoy free fill ups, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., no matter what type of Hybrid you drive!


SoCal Honda is announcing the other locations on its social media accounts.
