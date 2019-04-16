FREE GAS: SoCal Honda giving away gas to hybrid drivers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5252831" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gas prices continue to rise in Southern California, passing $4 a gallon and hitting their highest level since 2015.

Drive a hybrid? This re-fill is on us! Come out to Los Angeles and we can help you fill up for free to celebrate Earth Month. First come, first helped. pic.twitter.com/aSoWD17YBd — SoCal Honda Dealers (@HelpfulHonda) April 16, 2019

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With gas prices soaring, SoCal Honda is celebrating Earth Month by offering free gas to hybrid drivers at designated Southern California gas stations.The free gas giveaway continues every day this week until Earth Day on April 22.Tuesday's location was in Fox Hills at the Mobil station off Sepulveda Boulevard and 77th Street.All hybrid drivers will enjoy free fill ups, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., no matter what type of Hybrid you drive!SoCal Honda is announcing the other locations on its social media accounts.