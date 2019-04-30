Personal Finance

Gas prices rise for 6th time in a week in Southern California

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For the sixth time in a week, gas prices are on the rise.

Prices increased nearly 5 cents a gallon over the past seven days in many parts of Southern California.

In Los Angeles County, the average price of regular gas is $4.12 a gallon.

In Orange County, people are paying an average $4.10 a gallon for gas.

In Riverside County, the average price of regular unleaded actually dropped to $4.06 a gallon, the first decrease since March 10.

Overall, these are some of the highest prices of gas we've seen in SoCal since 2015.
