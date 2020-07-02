Personal Finance

Tax on gasoline increases again in California

Taxes on gasoline in California went up by 3 cents a gallon on Wednesday and now total more than 50 cents per gallon.
By ABC7.com staff
A new increase in the California gas tax took effect on Wednesday. The tax went up by 3 cents a gallon, making total taxes on gasoline in California more than 50 cents a gallon.

The increase was among a series of hikes tied to inflation that were established by legislation in 2017.

But it is sparking renewed debate in Sacramento, especially during the pandemic.

State Republicans say now is not the time to raise Californians' expenses.

Democrats contend it's necessary to help pay for bridge and road repairs.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is not expected to halt the increase.

There is some good news on gas prices, though. The average price per gallon is down by about 90 cents from where it was a year ago.
