TAXES

Average tax refund down 8.4 percent so far in 2019, according to IRS data

EMBED </>More Videos

If you meet certain guidelines, you could be eligible for free tax preparation from two IRS programs. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The 16 million Americans who have already filed their federal tax returns are seeing, on average, an 8.4 percent drop in their refund amount so far this year, according to new data from the IRS.

So far in 2019, the average refund clocks in at $1,865, a decrease from the $2,035 average refund at this point in last year's tax season.

The agency said it has processed 24.3 perfect fewer refunds this year. As of Feb. 1, 2019, the IRS had paid out $8.713 billion to 4,672,000 people. By Feb. 2, 2018, though, it had paid out $12.560 billion in refunds to 6,171,000 taxpayers.

Data released this week also showed an overall 12.4 percent decrease in the number of tax returns received and a 25.8 percent decrease in the number of returns processed compared to 2018.

SEE ALSO: Free tax prep? You could qualify for these IRS programs
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financetaxesIRSinternal revenue servicegovernmentmoneyconsumerconsumer concernsu.s. & world
Related
How scammers will try and fool you during tax season
TAXES
Californian lawmakers request investigation into gas surcharge
White House says tax 'refunds will go out'
IRS tax refunds could be delayed amid government shutdown
California text tax vote canceled after FCC ruling
More taxes
PERSONAL FINANCE
Stay-at-home moms should make $162,000 salary, survey finds
$36 million SuperLotto ticket sold in Murrieta
Mega Millions winning ticket sold in $425M drawing
Mega Millions results: Jackpot grows to $348M after drawing
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Hit-and-run at Thousand Oaks High sends woman to hospital
SoCal storm expected to move quickly, get lighter through Saturday
Rain drenches several parts of SoCal overnight, early morning
spcaLA centers offering major discount to adopt big-breed dogs
Deputies find stolen car linked to search for missing baby
Entire neighborhood learns how to sign with deaf baby
Blood, platelet donations being accepted for veteran LAPD officer with cancer
Warren kicks off 2020 campaign: 'This is the fight of our lives'
Show More
Target employee donates kidney to co-worker in need
City Council declares LA a 'sanctuary city'
Series of storms helping with CA drought
Alleged LAPD impersonator arrested
Dog injured in fall from Hollywood roof making progress in recovery
More News