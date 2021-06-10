Personal Finance

'It's been a rough year' - winner of California vaccine lottery speaks out

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

'It's been a rough year' - CA vaccine lottery winner speaks out

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The next group of $50,000 winners from the state's vaccination incentive program will be picked Friday.

In the meantime, we're hearing from one of last week's first 15 winners.

The man, only identified as Tony, says he's lived off his savings for the last year and a half.

"It's been a rough year and a half for me and for everybody else out there," he said. "It's nice to have this extra money come in."

RELATED: The California vaccine lottery: How it works, how to enter
EMBED More News Videos

Officials walked a North Hills neighborhood and literally went door to door to dole out COVID-19 vaccines.



The state's vaccine incentive lottery program offers $116.5 million in prizes for Californians who get vaccinated. That includes prizes of $50,000 each for 30 people, drawn at random last Friday and on June 11. The state is also giving out $2 million in $50 Target gift cards for those who get vaccinated.

The state will choose 10 winners of the $1.5 million grand prize on Tuesday, the same day most restrictions on social distancing and other protocols are lifted.

More details are available at covid19.ca.gov/vax-for-the-win.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financevaccinesgavin newsomcovid 19 vaccinelottery
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CA regulators withdraw controversial work mask rules
Vigil honors mother of 5 who was killed in Palmdale hit-and-run
CA appeals ruling overturning assault weapons ban
Teen who fended off bear to protect family dogs to receive award
Glendale officers punch, kick suspect in violent arrest caught on video
Biden lays out vax donations, urges world leaders to join
El Chapo's wife pleads guilty to federal criminal charges
Show More
Goldman Sachs orders employees to report vaccination status
Lynwood residents rally around assaulted street vendor
TSA warns of staffing shortages at more than 100 airports
Nonprofit inspires confidence in young people with Down syndrome
Bear found stuck on power pole in southern Arizona
More TOP STORIES News