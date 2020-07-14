July 15 Tax Deadline: What you need to know if you still have not filed

GLENDALE (KABC) -- Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the original filing deadline and payment for 2019 taxes was postponed from April 15 to July 15.Raphael Mulino, with the Internal Revenue Service, joined ABC7 to help answer some of the most commonly asked questions about the looming deadline.For those people facing hardships, you still need to file your taxes. But the I.R.S. wants to work with you."For those who have to file, and you have a balance due, you want to file the return and pay what you can," said Mulino. "A lot of folks are in the situation especially this year.'Mulino reminds us that you can file for an extension, allowing an additional three months. And it's easy to do."IRS.gov has lots of everything you need, so that's where you want to get the help you need," said Mulino. "Take that extension to file; if you think you owe, do pay something. We'll work something out over time."Mulino says it's best to do that to minimize exposure to penalties down the road.For anyone expecting a refund, Mulino reminds the public this is not a normal year."The IRS had been shut down for several weeks and is slowly getting back up to speed," said Mulino. "Do choose e-file, do choose direct deposit. With refunds you're going to see some delays, unfortunately, this year. We apologize for that and ask for patience."Watch the full interview with Raphael Mulino in the video above.