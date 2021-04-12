Personal Finance

LA County providing up to $20,000 in grants for mortgage relief

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Applications to help Los Angeles County homeowners with grants up to $20,000 for mortgage relief are being accepted starting Monday.

The LA County Mortgage Relief Program provides grants to help property owners who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Like many others, property owners have been struggling through no fault of their own," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn. "We designed the Mortgage Relief Program to deliver urgently needed economic relief and counseling services to more property owners across Los Angeles County."

The $5.5 million program also includes free foreclosure prevention counseling.

Applications for the program can be made online here or by calling (888) 895-2647.
