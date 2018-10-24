MEGA MILLIONS

Mega Millions losers can get free pizza from Villa Italian Kitchen with your ticket and purchase of a beverage

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

Unless you have one of the 15,750,013 tickets that scored at least $2 from Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, chances are you're planning on ditching your losing ticket.

Before you chuck it in the recycling bin, though, you can use it to score a free slice of pizza.

Villa Italian Pizza announced a promotion that lasts for one day only on Wednesday: Bring in your losing lottery ticket and get a free slice of pizza.

There is a catch: You have to buy a beverage in order to get the free pizza, and it's only while supplies last.

"While a free slice of pizza isn't a billion dollars, we hope it will still make someone's day!" the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

RELATED STORIES:
The biggest Mega Millions, Powerball drawings ever

How much can $1.6 billion buy?

Why do the lottery jackpots get so high?

What to consider if you win the lottery
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotteryu.s. & worldmega millions
Related
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
MEGA MILLIONS
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.5B Mega Millions
5 tickets sold in SoCal get 5 out of 6 numbers in Mega Millions
Mega Millions: How much could you buy with $1.6 billion?
More mega millions
PERSONAL FINANCE
Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.5B Mega Millions
No Mega Millions winner; jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion
1 ticket in CA matches 5 of 6 Mega Millions numbers, CA Lottery says
CA ranks 3rd on list of least affordable states, analysis finds
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
5 tickets sold in SoCal get 5 out of 6 numbers in Mega Millions
Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.5B Mega Millions
Dodgers vs. Red Sox: World Series Game 2 preview
Multi-vehicle crash in Jurupa Valley leaves 4 dead
OC teacher accused of drugging, sexually assaulting 17-year-old
Person shot, killed on sidewalk in Baldwin Hills
Small plane crashes on 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills
Man shot, killed in possible carjacking in Woodland Hills
Show More
Video shows moment plane crashes on 101 Freeway
PHOTOS: Small plane crash on 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills
UC medical workers on 3-day strike to protest stalled contract talks
Police searching for gunman in fatal Mid-City shooting
Britney Spears' hit '...Baby One More Time' turns 20
More News