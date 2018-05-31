PERSONAL FINANCE

No lottery winnings for you: Christmas Day players told they won't get $35 million in prizes due to glitch

EMBED </>More Videos

Lottery officials said a state law and a glitch will prevent them from handing out winnings of up to $500 to winners on about 71,000 Christmas Day tickets. (Shutterstock)

It was a Christmas miracle, until it wasn't. Lottery officials in South Carolina said a computer glitch caused every player to be a winner for a brief time on December 25, and now they won't be handing out the winnings.

Players from about 71,000 games were told they'd won up to $500 before the problem was caught and the game was shut down.

The game, called the Holiday Cash Add-A-Play, involved printing a tic-tac-toe grid with holiday pictures in each section. A player won if they got three trees in a row. An investigative report released on Wednesday determined that a coding error caused the grids to print out with trees in all nine sections, causing everyone to win.

"Regrettably, these errors by the former vendor led loyal players to mistakenly believe that they held winning tickets," the South Carolina Education Lottery wrote in a press release.

Lottery officials said the investigation was an "independent, impartial analysis" conducted by Gaming Laboratories International.

The South Carolina Education Lottery Commission voted about the incident on Wednesday, deciding not to pay out the winnings. They based the decision on a state law that says prizes resulting from a ticket printed in error must not be paid.

"While SCEL is mindful of the magnitude of this decision on its players, any other decision would not comply with the law," the lottery said in its press release.

At least two lawsuits have already filed by players who want their winnings.

The players will all be able to get back the money they paid to play. To get it they will have to mail in their ticket(s), and they will be reimbursed their $1 per ticket and the cost of postage.

Players have until Jan. 7, 2019 to claim their refund. Visit the South Carolina Education Lottery's site for more information.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financepersonal financelotterytechnologybizarreu.s. & world
PERSONAL FINANCE
Your credit score may soon be going up
Mega Millions jackpot at $433M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Injured vets could be owed hefty tax refund after DOD error
Check your account: Macy's data breach targeted online shoppers
Woman buys $500K scratcher in Buena Park
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News