Mega Millions jackpot at $433M for winning numbers drawing tonight

This is the seventh time the jackpot has exceeded $400 million and it is the sixth-largest prize in the game's history.
Although the jackpot is still up for grabs, there were some winners from Tuesday night's drawing -- including three $1 million tickets in Florida, New Jersey and Oklahoma.
Friday's numbers will be announced at 8 p.m.
Jackpots start at $40 million. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350
Mega Millions tickets are sold in 43 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
For more information, visit: www.megamillions.com.