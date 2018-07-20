PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions jackpot at $433M for winning numbers drawing tonight

After no one hit the Mega Millions jackpot earlier this week, the prize for Friday night's winning numbers drawing has jumped to $433 million.

After no one hit the Mega Millions jackpot earlier this week, the prize for Friday night's drawing has jumped to $433 million.

This is the seventh time the jackpot has exceeded $400 million and it is the sixth-largest prize in the game's history.

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions.


Although the jackpot is still up for grabs, there were some winners from Tuesday night's drawing -- including three $1 million tickets in Florida, New Jersey and Oklahoma.

Friday's numbers will be announced at 8 p.m.

Jackpots start at $40 million. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 43 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

For more information, visit: www.megamillions.com.
