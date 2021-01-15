mega millions

Mega Millions jackpot at $750M for winning numbers drawing tonight

Powerball jackpot at $640M for Saturday drawing
DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Mega Millions jackpot is now up to $750 million for Friday night's drawing.

The jackpot is the second-highest in Mega Millions history and the fourth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

Last Tuesday's winning numbers were: 12-14-26-28-33 Mega Ball: 9 Megaplier: 2

The current Powerball jackpot is not far behind, with $640 million up for grabs in Saturday's drawing.

The jackpots promoted by lotteries refer to the winnings of those who opt for annuities paid out over 30 years. Nearly all jackpot winners actually take the cash option, which would be an estimated $458.8 million for Mega Millions and $ 478.7million for Powerball.

Those dreaming of instant riches might want to remember that the odds of winning Powerball are one in 292.2 million. They're even steeper for Mega Millions, at one in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

A look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:



1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, South Carolina)
3. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, Wisconsin)
4. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
5. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

6. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)
7. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)
8. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)
9. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)
10. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MEGA MILLIONS
Powerball now $640M and Mega Millions reaches $750M
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots a combined $1.3B
Powerball, Mega Millions combined jackpot tops $1 billion
No winner in Mega Millions; Powerball jackpot $470 million for Saturday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews gain control of Thousand Oaks fire that threatened homes
Disneyland Resort to end Annual Passport program
Jogger assaults Fullerton student after mask argument
Everything to know about UFC Fight Night on ABC
'Do you need help?' Police say waitress saved abused boy
Three years after fatal Montecito mudslides, missing cat turns up
Nate Parker's 'American Skin' explores race, family, policing
Show More
LA County supervisor wants 'wait list' to ensure vaccines aren't wasted
IE pen pal club fosters new connections between students, seniors
Biden unveils $1.9T COVID relief plan with new stimulus checks
Bob Iger and Willow Bay donating $5M to LA businesses
Off-duty deputy at Capitol Hill during riot
More TOP STORIES News