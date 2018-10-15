PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $654M, just $2M less than largest ever

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $654 million - and is approaching the game's largest drawing ever - after no ticket hit all six numbers on Friday.

The next drawing is on Tuesday, and it could reach a record high.

The only higher jackpot in the history of the game was $656 million shared by winners in three states in 2012.

As for this jackpot, it has grown so big because the last winner was drawn on July 24. If there is a winner and they opt for the cash value of this prize, that would mean about $372 million before taxes.

RELATED: The biggest Mega Millions, Powerball drawings ever

The numbers for Friday's drawing were 4, 24, 46, 61 and 70, plus the MegaBall 7.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is up to $345 million.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotteryu.s. & worldmega millions
Related
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
PERSONAL FINANCE
LADWP bills through the roof? Here's why
Mega Millions jackpot at $470M ahead of tonight's drawing
$770M in cash sitting unclaimed in California
Your credit score may soon be going up
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Thousands without power in multiple SoCal counties amid strong winds
Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan announce royal baby on the way
2-car crash shuts down Colorado Blvd in Pasadena
Sears files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Armed person of interest sought in Littlerock human-remains case
405 Fwy crash in North Hills injures 40 people, shuts down lanes
Dodgers vs. Brewers: Preview of Game 3 as NLCS shifts to LA
REPORT: Skydiver dead after accident in Lodi
Show More
Southern California red flag warnings in place through Tuesday
Giant pig lured back to IE home with Doritos
Rams improve to 6-0 with 23-20 win over Broncos
Model who moved from IE to Atlanta shot while driving to work
Disney donating $1 million toward Hurricane Michael relief efforts
More News