MEGA MILLIONS

Mega Millions: Owner of store where winning ticket was sold plans to share bonus with employees

EMBED </>More Videos

South Carolina man CJ Patel, who owns the store where the $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold, will receive a $50,000 bonus from the lottery, and he said he plans to spread the wealth. (ABC News)

SIMPSONVILLE, South Carolina --
The owner of the South Carolina store where the $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold will receive a bonus, and he said he's planning to spread the wealth.

CJ Patel told the Associated Press that he will share part of his $50,000 bonus with the employees of his store, KC Mart, in Simpsonville.

As for the lucky winner who bought the ticket, Patel said he has no idea who that person is. The winner has six months to claim the prize and can do so anonymously in the state of South Carolina.

But in a small city like Simpsonville, such big news can be hard to keep secret. ABC News spoke to several people around town who said they do know who the lucky winner is. They said he is a likable guy who has already shown up at work and tried to act like nothing had happened. They all said they plan to protect his privacy.

The lucky winner will not get the full amount, but they will still get quite the payout. Before taxes, if the lump sum is taken, the prize will be about $878 million.

RELATED: The biggest Mega Millions, Powerball drawings ever

RELATED: How much can $1.6 billion buy?

RELATED: Why do the lottery jackpots get so high?

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotteryu.s. & worldmega millions
Related
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
MEGA MILLIONS
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
Powerball jackpot at $750 million after no winner
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
Mega Millions: Here's why we may never know who won
More mega millions
PERSONAL FINANCE
Powerball jackpot at $750 million after no winner
Mega Millions: Here's why we may never know who won
Lost the lottery? Get a pizza deal
Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.5B Mega Millions
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Police chase ends with PIT maneuver in North Hollywood
2 die after falling from overlook in Yosemite National Park
Package addressed to Maxine Waters in LA contained explosive device
At least 5 injured in crash on 101 Fwy in Woodland Hills
Sweet surprise: Students sign 'Happy Birthday' for deaf custodian
Mattis expected to send hundreds of troops to US-Mexico border
LA city attorney reject's Tom Arnold's criminal complaint against Mark Burnett
Suspicious packages to DeNiro and Biden intercepted
Show More
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver on freeway in Diamond Bar
Suspect caught inside Sherman Oaks Galleria parking garage
Suspicious package addressed to Maxine Waters in LA investigated
Japanese company pays employees to get full night's sleep
Dodgers vs. Red Sox: World Series Game 3 preview
More News