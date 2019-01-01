EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4535954" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3273412" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions.

Someone in New York is ringing in the New Year with a whole lot of money because a winning Mega Millions ticket has been sold.A single ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night to win the estimated $425 million jackpot. It's the second time the Mega Millions jackpot has been won on New Year's Day; the last being in Texas in 2008.It is the fifth time a Mega Millions jackpot drawing has taken place on New Year's Day.The jackpot comes with a cash option for $254.6 million. It has been rolling over since October.Overall, the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot were 1:302,575,350Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.Tickets are sold in 44 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.