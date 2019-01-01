The New Year's Day winning numbers are: 34-44-57-62-70 Mega Ball: 14 Megaplier: 4
A single ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night to win the estimated $425 million jackpot. It's the second time the Mega Millions jackpot has been won on New Year's Day; the last being in Texas in 2008.
It is the fifth time a Mega Millions jackpot drawing has taken place on New Year's Day.
The jackpot comes with a cash option for $254.6 million. It has been rolling over since October.
Overall, the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot were 1:302,575,350
Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.
Tickets are sold in 44 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.