Mega Millions winning ticket sold in New Year's Day $425M drawing

Some Chicagoans are hoping for an especially prosperous beginning to 2019.

Someone in New York is ringing in the New Year with a whole lot of money because a winning Mega Millions ticket has been sold.

The New Year's Day winning numbers are: 34-44-57-62-70 Mega Ball: 14 Megaplier: 4

A single ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night to win the estimated $425 million jackpot. It's the second time the Mega Millions jackpot has been won on New Year's Day; the last being in Texas in 2008.

It is the fifth time a Mega Millions jackpot drawing has taken place on New Year's Day.

The jackpot comes with a cash option for $254.6 million. It has been rolling over since October.

Overall, the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot were 1:302,575,350

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.

Tickets are sold in 44 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
