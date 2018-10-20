U.S. & WORLD

Mega Millions: No winner in latest drawing; jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion

No one won the latest Mega Millions drawing, meaning the jackpot climbs to a staggering $1.6 billion. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Mega Millions officials say no tickets matched all six numbers to claim the estimated $1 billion grand prize in Friday night's drawing. The numbers were 15, 23, 53, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 7.

However, four tickets sold in New Jersey matched the first five numbers. Those tickets are worth one million dollars.

The next drawing will be Tuesday. The estimated jackpot for that drawing would tie the largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.
The California Lottery said there were no Mega Millions jackpot winners in the state, but one ticket sold in Northern California matched five of six numbers.


It costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of winning the jackpot aren't good. The chance of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is one in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1 billion, the highest Mega Millions drawing ever. This comes with a cash options of $565 million.

